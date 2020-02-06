This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 4
7:41 p.m.: Officers responded to the 700 block of Winchester Drive in reference to a domestic assault call. Contact was made with the victim and suspect. After an investigation, Adam E. Snyder, 37, of Smithton, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
8:03 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle stop past the line on West Third Street at South Osage Avenue and South Kentucky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated at about West Third Street and South Moniteau Avenue. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license and he was placed under arrest. Marijuana was located in the driver’s pockets. Virgil L. Taylor, 41, of the 500 block of North Missouri Avenue, was taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released on state charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
9:18 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Investigation revealed occupants had been smoking marijuana and were in possession of it and related paraphernalia. Michael J. Tackitt, 40, of the 1300 block of Fourth Street, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Feb. 3
6:30 p.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of East 28th Street for a report of a burglary not in progress. The victim reported someone had entered their residence between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and stolen multiple firearms, food, currency and miscellaneous items with a total value estimated to be more than $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.