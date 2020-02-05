This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 1
12:04 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that failed to stop prior to the stop line at Seventh Street and Summit Avenue. During the investigation it was determined the driver had a suspended license and was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department where he provided a breath sample that showed a BAC above .08. Justin L. Drogsvold, 37, of the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
9:26 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of West 24th Street and South Ohio Avenue for a report of a male subject lingering on the property of a closed building. Contact was made with the subject who was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Timothy L. Davis, 43, of the 700 block of East 15th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespassing.
Feb. 2
2:19 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle stopped on South Kentucky Avenue near West Fourth Street for an extended period of time. A traffic stop was conducted and it was discovered the driver had a revoked license. The odor of intoxicants was also coming from the driver. The driver, Willie R. Waddell, 52, of Otterville, refused to participate in any tests and was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and a Pettis County warrant. A search warrant was obtained for his blood.
9:42 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Rebar Road in response to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the suspect who was later arrested. Amy I. Clark, 41, of the 1000 block of South Monroe Avenue, was arrested for destruction of non-city property.
10:46 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1300 block of East Seventh Street for the report of a domestic assault. Contact was made with the suspect and victim. After an investigation Jessica L. Reed, 23, of the 1300 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Feb. 3
8:54 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle with no rear license plate traveling north on South Limit Avenue from 16th Street. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated and it was discovered the driver had a suspended license. Chase A. Hayworth, 21, of the 2400 block of West Second Street, for driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue.
9:41 a.m.: Sedalia police stopped a vehicle at Craftsman Drive and Cambridge Drive for expired vehicle registration. The driver of the vehicle did not have a valid operator’s license. Fredy G. Leiva Guerra, 21, of Kansas City, was issued a municipal court summons for not having a valid operator's license. The passenger, Carlos R. Rodriguez Hernardaz, 20, of Kansas City, was not certain about their name and was arrested for no seat belt. He was found to be lying about his name and was also arrested for identity theft.
5:04 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to Brianna Boulevard for reported domestic violence. After an investigation officers determined a physical altercation involving knives had occurred. Austin R. Turner, 20, of Brianna Boulevard, was determined to be an aggressor in the incident. Turner was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Brannon L. Anthony, 22, of Brianna Boulevard, was also determined to be an aggressor and was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
5:16 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on Wisconsin Avenue in regards to a trespassing complaint. An investigation revealed the suspect had merchandise concealed on his person and had damaged other items in the store in preparation for being taken. Mark A. Brookfelt, 26, of the 1600 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested for stealing and second-degree property damage.
9:56 p.m.: An officer responded to a business on South Limit Avenue in reference to a subject check. The caller stated a female was inside their vehicle when the caller had exited the business. The officer made contact with the suspect. Lori L. Hadley, 47, of Cole Camp, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
10:21 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a front license plate in the area of East Seventh Street and South Emmet Avenue. While speaking to the driver and occupants, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and related paraphernalia. Alexander F. Morris, 40, of the 1200 block of Spring Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 4
2:05 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on West 16th Street at about Thompson Boulevard for no front plate and improper registration. The driver had attempted to switch places with the occupant and a check revealed the driver had a revoked license. Wesley A. Franken, 32, of the 1000 block of East Fifth Street, for driving with a revoked license and no proof of insurance.
Incidents
Jan. 31
3:36 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a theft which occurred around 8 p.m. Jan. 30. The suspect selected approximately $178 worth of merchandise and left the business without paying.
Feb. 2
12:45 p.m.: An officer met with a victim in the SPD lobby. The victim stated between the hours of 8:15 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8 a.m. Feb. 2 someone shattered the back window on their vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road. The suspect was unknown at the time of the police report.
Feb. 3
8:11 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of West Fourth Street for found property. The complainant stated they located a shotgun in the yard near the residence. The officer ran the serial number through dispatch and it had not been reported stolen. The shotgun was placed in evidence as found property.
10:20 a.m.: A victim came to the SPD and reported their tires had been slashed the previous night between 8 and 10 p.m. There was no suspect information available at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Feb. 3
9:43 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ninth Street and Quincy Avenue. The driver, Jonathan Johnson, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. The passenger, Daniel Wallace, of Sedalia, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.