This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Jan. 30
5:27 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on Harding Avenue at East Broadway Boulevard for failing to maintain the inside lane. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was a habitual drug user and exhibiting signs of the same. The driver was also in the possession of two firearms. Michael G. Evans, 54, of the 24500 Randall Road, was arrested for unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
5:12 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Marvin Avenue for a reported disturbance. Investigation revealed the suspect damaged property and put other residents of the home in fear for their safety. Jewlie A. Parks, 19, of the 2000 block of South Marvin Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
Jan. 31
4:42 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a female sitting in a parking lot. The reporting person stated the female had taken two packs of cigarettes without paying for them. Lori L. Hadley, 47, of Versailles, was arrested for stealing, second-degree trespassing, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2
2:45 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Granny Lane. During the stop, deputies were given consent to search the vehicle. The passenger, Ezra Kraft, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
4:26 p.m.: Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Granny Lane for speeding. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Teeples, of Sedalia, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
11:02 p.m.: Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of U.S. Route 50 and New York Avenue for speeding. During the stop, the driver, Larry Summerall, of Sedalia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Feb. 1
6:29 a.m.: Deputies towed a vehicle from the area of state Route U and Weller Road. The vehicle had been left unattended on a public road and was causing hazardous interference in a “no passing” zone.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 2
1:41 a.m.: Sarina A. Brumlow, 46, of Lincoln, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within the right lane.
Feb. 3
12:40 a.m.: Leslie A. Hamilton, 56, of Kingsville, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and a lane violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.