This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 18
1 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the school zone at Sedalia Middle School. It was determined the suspect had stolen license plate stickers from another party and placed them on his vehicle. Alexey Bezinskiy, 38, of the 600 block of McVey Road, was arrested for forgery, failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Incidents
Feb. 17
9:06 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 2800 block of West Broadway Boulevard for an assist agency report. A Savage .22 rifle was located which had been reported stolen out of West Plains. The item was placed on a police hold and West Plains was informed of its location.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 17
6:24 p.m.: Robert E. Fox, 61, of Edwards, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor drugs.
Feb. 18
5:48 p.m.: Michael D. Degraff, 67, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
