This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 25
9:03 a.m.: An officer responded to the SPD lobby for a theft report. The complainant stated someone entered a business in the 300 block of South Engineer Avenue and damaged machines and removed coins. The suspect, Michael R. Carpenter, 28, of the 1200 block of East 13th Street, was identified and located at the Pettis County Jail. Requested charges of second-degree burglary, stealing from a coin-operated machine and second-degree property damage were sent to the prosecutor.
Feb. 18
3:56 p.m.: Two suspects who had been involved in a theft from a business in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard were located in the area of West Fifth Street and South Ohio Avenue. One had an active Howard County warrant and was arrested. He was found in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. Keary M. Wimberly, 29, was arrested for the warrant, stealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The other suspect, Christopher E. Demus, 29, of the 1200 block of Liberty Park Boulevard, was arrested for stealing.
Feb. 19
11:48 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that appeared to be driving without its headlights near East Second Street and South Washington Avenue. The driver got out of the car and was uncooperative. It was discovered the driver had a revoked license. Michael R. Carpenter, 28, of the 300 block of East Second Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Feb. 20
6:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Autumn Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The caller said they had been assaulted by an individual living in the residence and the individual had broken their range. The suspect admitted to breaking the range but denied getting physical with the caller. The caller had marks from the altercation. Christopher S. Kalamon, 28, of the 100 block of Autumn Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
Feb. 21
10:14 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Emmett Avenue for a moving violation. The driver of the vehicle was found to have two active warrants and was in the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jack L. Parrish, 24, of the 1300 block of East Boonville Street, was arrested for the warrants, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:33 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1800 block of South Limit Avenue for making an improper turn. An investigation revealed the passenger provided a false name and had a warrant for their arrest. She was also found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. After being taken into custody she attempted to run but was captured. Heaven M. McCue, 21, of Eldon, was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.
Feb. 22
2:17 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Buckner Court for a domestic assault. The victim alleged a person known to them had struck them and attempted to choke them. The suspect was later located near the intersection of West Second Street and South Park Avenue after running from police and was found to have a Sedalia Municipal Court warrant. Austin M. Tinker, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested for the warrant, second-degree assault and felony resisting arrest.
Incidents
Feb. 22
12:44 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of West Ninth Street for a report of a hit-and-run accident. The victim stated sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. someone caused an estimated $1,500 worth of damage to the front driver’s side of their vehicle. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Feb. 22
6:36 a.m.: Deputies arrested Corey Paxton for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of State Route MM and U.S. Route 50.
Incidents
Feb. 22
12:40 a.m.: Deputies took a burglary report in the 4900 block of Vernon Road.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 20
8:19 a.m.: Erica R. Eusebgiyr, 26, of Springfield, was arrested in Henry County for two felony Greene County warrants, a felony Newton County warrant, speeding, and driving with a revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.