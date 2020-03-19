This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 15
6:55 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot in the 1900 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a license violation. The odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A search revealed marijuana and methamphetamine. Amy M. Wood, 37, of Knob Noster was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
March 13
6:59 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Stewart Avenue for a theft report. The complainant reported several items totaling $20,000 were stolen out of their shed while they were out of town.
March 15
9:13 p.m.: An officer was dispatched the the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department for a report of a sexual assault. The complainant stated they had been assaulted in multiple locations across Sedalia spanning from 3 to 5 a.m. There were several suspects and the investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
March 16
11:39 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 100 block of Rebar Road for a disturbance with weapons. It was determined one party had assaulted the other and the assaulted party pulled a weapon in self defense. No injuries were reported and no charges were wanted. Neither involved party was forthcoming with information. The 12-hour rule was enforced and both parties went on their way.
12:50 p.m.: An officer responded to the 600 block of South Moniteau Avenue for the report of a theft. The complainant stated a handgun valued at $329 was stolen from their residence.
