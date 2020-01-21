This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 18
10:40 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 24th Street and Ohio Avenue for speeding. The odor of alcohol could be smelled coming from the vehicle and the standard field sobriety tests were started but stopped due to the driver not following directions. A preliminary breath test was administered and it showed positive for alcohol. Destiny N. Archambault, 21, of the 3600 block of Petree Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 19
4:50 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1700 block of Heck Avenue for a report of a sexual assault. The victim identified the suspect and they were interviewed. Oscar A. Negrete, 27, of Warrensburg, was arrested for rape.
11:06 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at the East Broadway Boulevard and South Engineer Avenue intersection for speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver was found to have a suspended license and an active warrant. Terra R. Flinn, 34, of the 22000 block of state Route F, was arrested for the warrant, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Incidents
Jan. 18
5:39 p.m.: An officer responded to a business on Wisconsin Avenue where the complainant reported two suspects attempted to walk out of the store with $1,005 of merchandise that had not been paid for. When the suspects were confronted they left behind the merchandise and left the store.
9:22 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2100 block of West Third Street for a report of property damage. The victim reported the suspect broke their television and some window blinds. The suspect was a juvenile and was taken into custody and later released to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 17
11:03 p.m.: Austin R. Skoumal, 19, of Calhoun, was arrested in Henry County for minor in possession.
Jan. 18
10:28 a.m.: Cody W. Nelson, 19, of Blairstown, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
4:18 p.m.: Denis L. Bills, 44, of Deepwater, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
Jan. 19
2:36 p.m.: Jeremiah A. Littlepage, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.