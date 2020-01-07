This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 3
3:07 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency room in regards to an assault that took place the night before. Officers took a report from the victim and went to the address of the suspect. Monique K. Grant, 19, of the 1800 block of Barrett Avenue, was arrested for first-degree assault.
Incidents
Dec. 29
3:55 p.m.: A victim came to the SPD to report their medications, valued at approximately $349.50, had been stolen. The incident occurred Dec. 28.
Jan. 3
10:24 a.m.: An individual reported a burglary at their property in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue. They reported between Nov. 12 and Nov. 24 someone damaged a window to gain entry and stole items totaling about $750 and the window $100. At the time of the report there was no suspect information.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Incidents
Dec. 11
Crime Stoppers is looking for any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred in Sedalia in the late night to early morning hours Dec. 11 at a business at the Break Time Convenience Store, 318 W. Broadway Blvd. A male subject entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded an unspecified amount of money before fleeing the area on foot.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 660-827-8477 or through Nixle. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID and callers do not have to leave their names.
Jan 1.
1 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue in reference to property damage. The complainant reported $300 worth of damage was done to a trailer door and storage shed.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 3
11:53 a.m.: Damien P. Cloe, 28, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to display valid plates.
7:35 p.m.: Bruce A. Minter, 67, of Lexington, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while under the influence and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
Jan. 4
2:22 a.m.: Robert E. Kemp, 43, of Kingsville, was arrested in Johnson County for driving under the influence and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
3:02 p.m.: Brandi L. Graham, 46, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, a felony Bates County warrant, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor Adrian Police Department warrant, and a misdemeanor Kansas City Police Department warrant.
11:10 p.m.: Molly V. King, 26, of Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County, for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 5
3:52 a.m.: Judy K. Tatum, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
9:44 a.m.: Alexander M. Keys, 22, of Centerview, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
2:50 p.m.: Margaret E. Kidwell, 35, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, no seatbelt, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
11:32 p.m.: Johnny Alexander, 40, of Wentzville, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
