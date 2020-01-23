This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 17
3:08 a.m.: A subject was observed at a gas pump in a running vehicle at a business in the 3400 block of East Broadway Boulevard. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Alexander J. Engle, 18, of Corder, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and minor in possession of intoxicants.
Jan. 20
10:47 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft that occurred Jan. 18. Footage of the suspects was provided. On Jan. 21 an officer noticed one of the suspects driving and conducted a stop. Gregory M. Wagenknecht, 26, of Cole Camp, was arrested for theft and tampering with physical evidence.
Jan. 21
10:47 a.m.: Officers made an investigation stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of West Third Street. During the stop, the driver was found to have a suspended license. Drug paraphernalia and drugs were also found on the driver. Gregory M. Wagenknecht, 26, of Cole Camp, was arrested for driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
6:55 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle pull onto eastbound East Third Street making a wide turn and driving down the middle of the road. A records check revealed the driver was arrested in 2019 for driving with a suspended license while driving the vehicle seen. The car pulled into the last known address for the suspended driver. The driver was recognized by officers and it was confirmed the driver was suspended. Christina M. Forsee, 32, of the 200 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Jan. 20
10:25 a.m.: An individual came to the Sedalia Police Department and reported they had cash and a money order, with a combined value of $625, stolen from their residence in the 1100 block of West Seventh Street. Social security cards of all the residents were stolen as well. The suspect was identified but their whereabouts were unknown at the time of the police report.
11:24 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of East 12th Street for a burglary and theft. The reporting person said someone entered their residence and took a PS4 and television between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. There were no suspects or witnesses at the time of the police report.
Jan. 22
6:26 a.m.: An individual reported property damage to their residence in the 2300 block of East 10th Street. An unknown person had thrown an unknown object through a front room window and the damage was estimated at $500. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
