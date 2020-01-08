This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 5
6:24 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Limit Avenue for a disturbance with weapons. Two individuals had arranged to meet in a parking lot and a verbal argument started and a knife was displayed in a threatening manner. Narsy N. Sirom, 31, of Warrensburg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
7:07 p.m.: An officer got out with a subject the officer had previously seen operating a motor vehicle in the area of Sixth Street and Brown Avenue The subject was identified and ran through dispatch. Dispatch stated the subject had a suspended license. The subject was arrested and a weapon, drugs, and a stolen debit card were discovered upon searching their person. Anthony R. Hill, 38, of the 1400 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue, driving while suspended, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and receiving stolen property.
Incidents
Jan. 3
7:46 p.m.: A subject came to the SPD lobby to report property damage in the 2000 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The complainant stated someone kicked in their door, damaging the door frame. The complainant said the individual had not made entry to the residence but damage to the door frame was estimated to be around $300. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Jan. 5
8:44 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of West First Street Terrace for a runaway juvenile. The caller said a 14-year-old female had run away around 10 a.m. Contact had been made with the juvenile who refused to come home. The juvenile was still missing at the time of the police report.
Jan. 6
7:15 p.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of South Sneed Avenue for the report of a missing person/runaway juvenile. The caller reported a 14-year-old female had run away from home. The juvenile had not been located at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Jan. 7
12:50 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Brooking Park Avenue in reference to a physical assault. During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect had assaulted another individual. Calvin Young, of St. Louis, was arrested for second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
