This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 9
1:25 a.m.: Sedalia police stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. During the stop, officers located a white substance identified as methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Amber L. Vanalstine, 34, of the 400 block of South Babcock Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
10:28 p.m.: Officers conducted a warrant check in the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue. The wanted person was located and arrested for an active Pettis County warrant. The subject was also found in possession of methamphetamine. Gregory Hulbert, 40, of the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Jan. 9
7 a.m.: Pettis County deputies, the Sedalia Police Department, and Missouri Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of East Boonville Street. During a search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. James L. Long, 52, was taken into custody and is being held at the Pettis County Jail pending the filing of charges for possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Jan. 9
3:43 p.m.: Deputies initiated a pursuit of a motorcycle near the intersection of state Route U and Liberty School Road. The rider abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot in the 29000 block of McCormick Road. At the time of the report, the suspect had not been identified. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TIPS hotline at 660-827-8577 or the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.