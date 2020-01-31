This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Jan. 28
12:43 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The complainant stated the suspect bagged several items and tried to walk out of the store without paying for them. The suspect did not stop for the complainant and walked toward other businesses in the area. The complainant was able to keep eyes on the suspect until officers arrived and detained the suspect. The suspect had several items on their person from the business as well. The total for the items taken was $30.57 and the total for the items the suspect attempted to take was $1,174.64. Michele D. Berthiaume, 37, of Warsaw, was arrested for stealing.
Incidents
Jan. 27
3:22 p.m.: A subject came into the lobby of the police department to report a theft that occurred around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue. The subject reported a package was stolen during delivery to their home valued at $195.99.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 28
10 p.m.: Deputies arrested Amos Zimmerman, of Versailles, on a charge of speeding 41-45 mph over the speed limit.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 28
2:57 p.m.: Sandra L. Lull, 54, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor marijuana.
Jan. 29
12:22 a.m.: Joshua D. French, 34, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony warrant and no valid operator’s license.
12:24 a.m.: Jessica R. Sederstorm, 32, of Florida, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:14 a.m.: Kenneth B. Kuhlman, 44, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and a lane violation.
