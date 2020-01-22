This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 17
7:03 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South New York Avenue for a license violation. While speaking with the driver the officer saw contraband in plain view. Adam W. Krug, 35, of Warsaw, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Jan. 16
6:15 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of South Kentucky Avenue and West 13th Street in reference to gunshots. Several shell casings were located in the roadway. Through further investigation and speaking to individuals in the area, it was discovered a suspect had been displaying a handgun in a threatening manner to the victim and discharged several rounds. No one was injured and the case is still ongoing.
7:39 p.m.: A complainant reported the window of their vehicle had been broken in the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue. It did not appear the vehicle had been entered and nothing was missing.
Jan. 17
10:35 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3900 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a theft report. A subject had come to the business and selected $579.95 worth of merchandise before leaving without paying.
Jan. 19
12:28 a.m.: An adult individual reported they were sexually assaulted by a male subject in the 400 block of North Osage Avenue in the late evening of Jan. 18. The investigation is ongoing.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Jan. 18
10 a.m.: An individual reported their residence was broken into in the 21200 block of Treasure Road and a refrigerator and several other items were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Jan. 20
12:30 p.m.: An individual reported their 2004 Ford Forester minivan had been stolen while it was parked on U.S. Route 65. The investigation is ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 20
1:29 p.m.: Jerry P. Richards, 33, of Lowry City, was arrested in Henry County for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor warrant, driving with a revoked license, and no insurance.
