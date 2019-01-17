This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 15
10:25 p.m.: Arturo Lopez, 26, of the 4200 block of West Main Street, was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. An officer stopped Lopez’s vehicle near Winchester Drive and West Second Street for weaving in the road. A computer check revealed Lopez didn’t have a valid license.
Incidents
Jan. 15
6:10 p.m.: An officer took a report in the police station lobby of an assault that occurred earlier in the 500 block of West Third Street. The victim named a suspect who had allegedly scratched and bit her before he fled the area. The officer hadn’t made contact with the suspect at the time of the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 15
9:40 p.m.: Christopher J. Dorsey, 44, of Huntingtown, Maryland, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, not having a valid license, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to signal.
