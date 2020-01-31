This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Jan. 26
1:48 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle swerve into the middle of the road while speeding. The vehicle also initially failed to stop for emergency lights when the traffic stop was initiated north of West 32nd Street and South Kentucky Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated and was taken to the Sedalia Police Department. The driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample. A search warrant was obtained and blood was collected. Cocaine, marijuana, and a large amount of bulk packaging material was located in the subject’s property. Dustin C. Meyer, 32, of East 36th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of marijuana, and felony driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 30
1:09 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a front license plate in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license. Lyndi M. Fox, 21, of the 1000 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 30
1:03 p.m.: Carrie R. Galloway, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of paraphernalia, and displaying plates of another.
