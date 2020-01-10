This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 5
10:02 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle turn eastbound onto West 16th Street from Thompson Boulevard. The vehicle made an improper turn and did not have any rear running lights activated. A stop was initiated and it came to a stop in the middle of both eastbound lanes on West 16th Street. During the investigation, the driver showed signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests. Chandler S. McCoy, 23, of Cole Camp, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 7
6:25 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to a business in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue for a forgery call. The suspect denied knowing the check they were trying to cash was a stolen check. Officers discovered the vehicle the suspect was in was stolen as well. The suspect ran on foot but was caught and arrested. Joseph R. Heintzelman, 45, of Arkansas, was arrested for forgery, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving while suspended/revoked, and receiving stolen property.
Jan. 8
8:27 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Engineer Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The victim stated they had been arguing with a party to known to them when the suspect threw a chair at the victim, striking them. A witness confirmed the victim’s statement. Jesus Matacua Diaz, 35, of the 400 block of North Engineer Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Jan. 1
4:07 p.m.: A subject came to the police department lobby for a report of the fraudulent use of their debit card. The victim stated someone had stolen their debit card from their wallet and had used it, adding up to a total of $513.23. A suspect had not been located at the time of the report.
Jan. 7
2:58 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1600 block of South Montgomery Avenue regarding a burglary. A suspect had stolen $510 worth of items and caused $400 in damage earlier in the day. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 8
11:31 p.m.: Cleven O. Arnold, 25, of Tennessee, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield right of way.
