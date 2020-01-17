This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 15
10:50 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop around East Broadway Boulevard and South Lamine Avenue for driving at night with no tail lights. After an investigation, it was determined the occupant was providing a false name in an attempt to escape arrest on a Jefferson City warrant. William R.D. Hicks, 25, of Carrolton, was arrested for the warrant and identity theft. James R. Schull Jr., 34, of Marshall, was also arrested for felony hindering prosecution.
Incidents
Jan. 12
4:10 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration at Liberty Park Boulevard and South Park Avenue. During the investigation, it was discovered the plates had been reported stolen out of Johnson County. The plates were recovered and placed in evidence. The Johnson County reporting officer was notified for further investigation.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Jan. 14
5 p.m.: The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child molestation involving an 11-year-old juvenile and an adult subject. The incident was reported to have occurred just outside of the city limits. The incident was under investigation at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Jan. 16
2:09 a.m.: Crinesha V. Palmer, 20, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two misdemeanor Grandview Police Department warrants.
