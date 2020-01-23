This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 18
9:53 p.m.: Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations with the vehicle coming to a stop on North Park Avenue at West Morgan Street. During the stop, the driver was found in possession of marijuana and a firearm. Gary Alan McKinsey Jr., 19, of the 700 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
Incidents
Jan. 22
11:32 a.m.: An individual reported a burglary/theft from her storage unit in the 700 block of East Third Street. They reported the incident occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22. The theft was valued at $400. There was no suspect information available at the time of the report.
6:54 p.m.: An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration near the intersection of West Henry Street and Duke Drive. The vehicle failed to stop to emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle accelerated and turned left onto South Limit Avenue. The pursuit was terminated due to weather conditions and the vehicle traveled north, out of city limits.
11:16 p.m.: Officers took a vehicle theft report in the 1400 block of East Sixth Street. The owner stated the vehicle had been started to warm up around 11 p.m. At 11:15 p.m. the owner noticed the vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle is described as a four-door, blue Nissan Sentra.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 23
12:42 p.m.: Nicholas S. Tice, 27, of Florida, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to signal.
