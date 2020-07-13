This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 8
11:38 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving down the middle of the road on West Third Street at South Kentucky Avenue. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the driver had a revoked driving status. A K9 also alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted. A methamphetamine pipe was located. John M. Zimmerman, 49, of the 500 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 9
1:53 a.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle with no registration and for failing to signal a turn near Sixth Street and South Osage Avenue. The officer noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. Through an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jaycobe T. Kronk, 22, of the 32000 block of Hill Lane, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
9:44 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a domestic assault between two adults. Melissa S. Franken, 36, of the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 9
3:10 p.m.: Natasha R. Parkhurst, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
