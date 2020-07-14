This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 10
12:58 p.m.: An officer spoke with an individual in the SPD lobby who said a person known to them had been harassing and stalking them. The female suspect had been texting and calling the individual incessantly at all hours of the day and night. The individual told the suspect to stop but she refused. The suspect admitted to this but did not see anything wrong with what she was doing. Angela M. Woolery, 37, of the 1600 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested for harassment and second-degree stalking.
July 11
4:09 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped around West 15th Street and South Grand Avenue for driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failing to come to a complete stop, and making wide turns into the oncoming lane. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was highly intoxicated. Nelson H. Romero Lazaro, 31, of Texas, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
9:59 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Park Avenue for a vehicle not having proper registration. It was determined the driver’s license was suspended. Robert L. Brandcamp Jr., 38, of the 1700 block of South Ohio Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
10:38 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South State Fair Boulevard. After the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be driving while intoxicated. Martavious Thomas, 29, of the 600 block of East 10th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a license and no or defective headlights.
7:10 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a front license plate in the area of North Washington Avenue and East Cooper Street. The driver was arrested for a warrant and driving with a suspended license.
July 12
1:44 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle southbound on South Engineer Avenue at East Third Street which appeared to be speeding and failed to signal as it turned westbound on East Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle also drifted outside its lane and a traffic stop was initiated. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found in her possession. Pamela S. Hoskins, 58, of the 2900 block of South Washington Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.
5:42 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle in the area of South Prospect Avenue which was a stolen vehicle and listed under a missing person entry. The officer attempted a traffic stop near West Third Street and South Harrison Avenue and the driver failed to yield and eventually stopped in the area of West Third Street and Grand Avenue. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Saline County and the suspect was also listed as missing. The suspect also had an active warrant. Michael S. Dickerson, 43, of Marshall, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a vehicle, felony resisting arrest and a warrant.
Incidents
July 11
11:20 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Missouri State Fairgrounds in reference to a large physical disturbance following a party. Two subjects were hit in the head with alcohol bottles and were treated on scene for cuts and transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for further evaluation. Suspects and the cause of the fight were unknown at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 9
4:11 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 23600 block of state Route MM in reference to a motor vehicle theft. Damean D. Simmons was later located and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 11
4:32 a.m.: Kyle M. Wheeler, 24, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no headlights.
7:05 a.m.: Kyle M. Wheeler, 24, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
11:41 a.m.: Lucas A. Rossett, 34, of Pacific, was arrested in Saline County for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:49 a.m.: Michele L. Dupoint, 39, of Colorado, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:01 p.m.: Barry J. Burgess, 64, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
10:41 p.m.: Nicholas A. Johnson, 37, of Windsor, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.