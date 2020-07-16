This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 14
9:45 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Carr Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Michael A. Hanson, 26, of the residence, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
July 15
12:19 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle driving in the turn lane and a traffic stop was conducted near West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue. The officer could smell intoxicants coming from the driver and through an investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kevin S. Chambless, 39, of Cole Camp, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
July 13
3:42 p.m.: An officer met with a complainant in the lobby of the police department in reference to a theft. The complainant stated their Glock 43 pistol had been stolen out of their unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours of July 10 to July 11 while it was parked in the 2400 block of Stacy Lane.
July 14
9:34 a.m.: Officers were called to a vacant residence in the 100 block of Summer Avenue. Officers were shown where a spent .40 cal case was on the ground near the residence.
1:31 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a forgery report. The caller stated the suspect had opened a bank account and attempted to deposit multiple checks from a closed account from another bank.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 14
6:49 a.m.: April N. Claxton, 35, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.