This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 15
9:09 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Third Street following a short, slow speed vehicle pursuit. Following an investigation, Derek C. Brooks, 35, of the 100 block of Parker Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.
July 16
3:10 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue. Following the investigation, Olga E. Cano, 24, of the 400 block of South Marvin Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
