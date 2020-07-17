This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 16
8:41 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1300 block of South Murray Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance with weapons. After an investigation, it was determined the suspect grabbed a chainsaw, turned it on and followed an individual. The individual retreated from the suspect and called law enforcement. Jacob E. Masters, 34, of the 1300 block of South Murray Avenue, was arrested for felony first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and harassment to frighten or disturb another person.
Incidents
July 17
2:51 a.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of East Sixth Street for a report of a domestic assault. The suspect had fled prior to the officers arrival. The complainant stated the suspect had choked them, struck them in the head with a lamp and stole their roommate’s cell phone in an attempt to prevent the complainant from contacting the police prior to the suspect fleeing the scene. The suspect was not located and charges are being requested.
