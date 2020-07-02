This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
June 29
4:33 p.m.: An officer responded to the 700 block of North Grand Avenue regarding gunshots being fired. The witnesses described a drive-by style shooting and said the suspect vehicle had left the scene already. There were no injuries to anyone on scene and no damaged property. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the event.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 30
6 p.m.: Earl J. Bellamy, 60, of Gravois Mills, was arrested in Morgan County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, no insurance and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vehicle crash.
7:45 p.m.: Brian N. Milburn, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
