This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 17
8:06 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of East Seventh Street in reference to a harassment complaint. The caller stated they had been followed home by an erratic driver who then followed them around the block several times. The caller said when they stopped the suspect blocked them in with his truck and started yelling at them. A person known to the caller came out of the residence with a firearm and told the suspect to leave. The suspect left but drove around the block several times before leaving the area. The suspect returned while the officer was speaking with the caller and the suspect threatened the other individual. Nathan E. Siefner, 19, of the 800 block of North New York Avenue, was arrested for harassment to frighten or disturb another person and careless driving.
July 18
9:08 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The driver was found to have a revoked license. Waylon M. Burns, 36, of the 300 block of East Second Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license and no proof of insurance.
July 19
12:29 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle which was driving without headlights near East Broadway Boulevard and South Ingram Avenue. The officer noticed an odor of intoxicants coming from the driver and after an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Tiffany L. Mahnesmith, 28, of Illinois, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
July 17
10:27 a.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of West Fourth Street for property damage. The damage totaled $243 and the investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
11:54 a.m.: An officer took a report of a vehicle hit-and-run accident near Market Street which caused $1,500 in damage. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 19
7 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 26500 block of Goodwill Chapel Road for a report of domestic assault. Krystal Morrison was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
July 18
1:12 p.m.: Deputies recovered a firearm from the area of Oak Grove Lane low water crossing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 18
6:15 p.m.: Ashley M. Ferreira, 36, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
10:26 p.m.: James P. Bialowas, 55, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
10:43 p.m.: Daniel J. Bebermeyer, 20, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for minor visibly intoxicated, no seatbelt and speeding.
