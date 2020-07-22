This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 21
6:44 a.m.: A business in the 3800 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported an abandoned vehicle in its parking lot. Officers found the unoccupied vehicle running with windows down. A canvass of the area resulted in officers finding a man inside a secured area of a storage facility and he was found to be trespassing. He also had a suspended license. Tyler L. Koppi, 34, of Auxvasse, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of burglary tools and first-degree trespassing.
11:34 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of 14th Street and Washington Avenue in reference to suspicious activity. Contact was made with two subjects in the 300 block of West 14th Street. After further investigation, a subject was detained and a used syringe was located on the ground near him. A pair of brass knuckles was also located on the ground in close proximity to the area where the officer contacted him. The suspect admitted to being in possession of both items. Jon A. Zaremba, 29, of the 300 block of East Second Street, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
6:54 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Road. Through the investigation, the driver was found to have a suspended license. Jonetta L. Dean, 26, of Stover, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
9:07 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop at South Montgomery Avenue and East Fifth Street for expired plates and an associated driver having a suspended license. The vehicle failed to yield and drove around about a block and a half before stopping. The driver had a suspended license and was intoxicated. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sarah D. McAteer, 30, of the 400 block of South Brown Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:22 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Wilkerson Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. One subject was identified as the primary aggressor. Jimmie D. Curry, 41, of the 400 block of Wilderson Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
July 21
9 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of South Prospect Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated a person known to them had taken their black 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 valued at $25,000. After an investigation it was determined to be a civil matter. At the time of the report the individual had not been located for questioning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 21
10:46 p.m.: Kevin W. Campbell, 45, of Green Ridge, was arrested in Pettis County for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.
July 22
1:02 a.m.: Gene K. Robinson, 59, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving causing a motor vehicle crash.
1:35 a.m.: Jose L. Solano Olea, 41, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated, felony no driver’s license and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.