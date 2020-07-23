This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 22
8:37 a.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of West Fourth Street regarding a disturbance in progress. One involved subject was identified as a primary aggressor and resisted officers on scene. Laeloni M. Johnson, 20, of the 300 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, felony resisting arrest, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third degree kidnapping.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 22
5:40 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 3600 block of South Kentucky Avenue for a report of trespassing. Roger Lindsey Jr. was found to be trespassing and was arrested.
