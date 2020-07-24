This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 23
12:15 p.m.: Jared R. Hayes, 22, of Jefferson City, was arrested in the 600 block of East 14th Street for fourth-degree assault. An officer responded to Bothwell Regional Health Center for a disturbance at the front entrance. Upon arrival, the officer identified the suspect of an assault of a staff member. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.
9:27 p.m.: Erin Lyn Dilthey, 40, of the 1400 block of South Beacon Avenue, was arrested in the 2000 block of West Broadway Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance. Officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents
July 18
3:22 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. Management told the officer a female suspect in a July 14 theft was in the store and suspected of stealing again. Management had attempted to make contact with the suspect but she was uncooperative. Police then tried stopping her in the parking lot but she fled in her vehicle. During the incident, she had a small child with her. The suspect was identified through investigation and state charges of stealing, child endangerment and resisting arrest are being pursued. The Children’s Division will also be alerted to the incident.
July 22
8:58 a.m.: A business in the 900 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported a rental vehicle loaned to an individual had sustained damage valued at $1,000.
5:34 p.m.: A vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Hancock Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. Upon officer arrival, one subject was taken from the scene by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Before being transported, the subject began to panic and fight against PCAD personnel and officers while in the ambulance. The subject was restrained and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center. Drugs were found in the subject’s vehicle and charges are being submitted to the prosecutor.
July 23
5:47 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported at a business in the 3400 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The victim said their vehicle was struck while parked in the parking lot and sustained minor damage to the front bumper and fender.
12:22 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Moniteau Avenue. The victim and witnesses told an officer a southbound car collided with the victim’s vehicle, then fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle and obtained its license plate information. The suspect vehicle’s front license plate was also left at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
July 24
11:05 p.m.: A domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of Dundee Avenue.
