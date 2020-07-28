This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 24
7:44 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East 13th Street in reference to a burglary in progress. The complainant believed there was a person inside a vacant building and verbal commands were given to exit the building. A male exited the building and was taken into custody. A baggie of methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana-related paraphernalia was located on their person. Robert W. Lawson, 63, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and first-degree trespassing.
5:01 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Summit Avenue for the vehicle having no plates. Tabbatha D. Lindley, 38, of the 1800 block of East 14th Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
July 25
12:37 a.m.: An officer was approaching a stop sign at West Fourth Street while northbound on South Kentucky Avenue when they saw an eastbound truck on West Fourth Street make no attempt to slow down or stop while going through the four-way stop through South Kentucky Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kenric B. Washburn, 22, of Smithton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and disobeying a stop sign.
4:17 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at about state Route M and East Broadway Boulevard for no front plate. It was revealed the driver had a suspended license and Jeremy A. McDaniel, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. The passenger, Chelsie R. Comfort, 25, of Green Ridge, had a $50,000 cash or surety bond warrant out of Pettis County for felony armed criminal action and felony second-degree assault which she was arrested for.
7:31 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and South Osage Avenue. The driver, Jaun M. A. Gonzalez, 30, of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
July 26
1:32 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the 3600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for failing to maintain its lane and the truck’s license plate lights were not illuminating the rear plate. It was determined the driver was intoxicated and Nicholas E. Clear, 35, of Smithton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
1:51 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Ohio Avenue. Following an investigation, Jillian K. Walker, 27, of the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
4:10 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a potentially intoxicated driver passed out in the drive thru line. Officers made contact with the subject who was intoxicated and arrested Michael A. Davis, 25, of the 32200 block of state Route U, for driving while intoxicated.
7:15 a.m.: A business in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard called the police department regarding someone trespassing. The subject was located a few blocks away and it was confirmed he was trespassing in the store. Mario A. Madrid, 37, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested for trespassing but was later released on a summons.
8:50 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted in the 2700 block of South Grand Avenue where Juan Zacarias Ubaldo was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Incidents
July 21
1:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East 28th Street regarding a burglary which had occurred sometime between the previous afternoon and that morning. Someone had broken into the attached garage and thrown things around. Four items were taken with a total value of approximately $437 including the lock.
July 26
8:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of East Sixth Street for a report of property damage. The complainant stated earlier in the morning someone had damaged the windshield of their vehicle causing $300 worth of damage. A possible suspect was named but had not been found for questioning at the time of the report.
10:40 p.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to a property damage complaint. An investigation revealed unknown suspects had broken out vehicle and residential windows. The incident appeared to be connected to another property damage complaint.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 25
7:49 a.m.: Deputies arrested Roger W. Lindsey Jr. for first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.
5 p.m.: Deputies arrested Wilbur Barnett, of La Monte, was arrested for delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail.
10:20 p.m.: Deputies arrested Roger Lindsey Jr. for trespassing in the 3600 block of South Kentucky Avenue.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 24
8:29 p.m.: Ashley A. Colliver, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance, a felony Henry County warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 25
10:37 p.m.: Kristopher L. Sutton, 34, of Brookfield, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 26
12:46 a.m.: Vincent A. Martin, 21, of Columbia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no valid license.
