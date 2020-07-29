This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 27
11:21 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Fifth Street and South Missouri Avenue for a license violation. The driver was found in possession of methamphetamine packaged for sales, marijuana and digital scales. Jeffrey R. Miller, 56, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
July 5
1:26 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of property damage in the 210 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The property damage totaled $250 and charges are being submitted to the prosecutor.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 27
1:51 p.m.: Tyesha A. Jennings, 41, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a valid license, speeding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.