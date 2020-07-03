This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 1
7:39 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a shoplifting complainant. Employees observed the suspect steal a bottle of alcohol valued at $7.49. The suspect Marc L. Head, 50, of Sedalia, was arrested for shoplifting.
Incidents
July 1
10:37 a.m.: An individual reported a cable box was stolen valued at $250 from their vehicle while parked in the 200 block of South Stewart Avenue. There was no suspect at the time of the report.
11:30 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of a damaged pop machine with money stolen from inside it. The maintenance worker who found the machine stated they found it damaged and there was an estimated $1,605 worth of damage and money stolen. Photos were taken of the damage and attached to the report. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 1
11:26 p.m.: David R. Carroll, 71, of Texas, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and failure to dim headlights.
