This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 27
11:54 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of South Massachusetts Avenue for a report of property damage. The complainant stated a person known to them kicked in the front door to their residence, causing damage to it. Martez L. Troy Jr., 34, of the 1200 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was located and arrested for second-degree property damage.
July 28
4:16 a.m.: A stop was conducted on a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard after a check of the license plate showed the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. During the stop, the driver consented to a search and a small amount of methamphetamine was located. Tammy A. Ballew, 40, of the 32900 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
2:10 p.m.: An officer responded to a physical disturbance happening in front of Bothwell Regional Health Center. One subject was found to have an active Pettis County warrant. Dalton Wright, 27, of the 900 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and the warrant.
10:45 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of South Engineer Avenue for a report of a verbal disturbance. Officer located the suspect who was combative and after a short scuffle, the suspect was arrested. Sean S. Burke, 49, of the 300 block of East Third Street, was arrested for harassment, felony third-degree assault and felony resisting arrest.
July 29
1:33 a.m.: A vehicle stop was conducted around West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive on a vehicle that was driving partially in the turn lane. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver and during the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Cory R. Smith, 40, of the 8000 block of West 32nd Street, was arrested for a Morgan County warrant and driving while intoxicated.
2:42 a.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of West Third Street in response to a domestic disturbance and two involved parties were located. Matthew L. Childs, 37, of the 600 block of West Third Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
July 27
3:39 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Seventh Street in reference to a disturbance. One of the parties jumped onto the hood of another’s vehicle and punched its windshield. Charges for property damage are being submitted to the prosecutor.
July 28
3:51 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the police station lobby for a theft report. The complainant stated on July 24 someone stole their pistol valued at $250 from inside their residence.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 29
12:31 a.m.: Deputies conducted a vehicle stop for careless and imprudent driving and arrested Christopher W. Henry, of the 900 block of Winchester Drive, for driving while intoxicated.
3:51 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 2000 block of South Marshall Avenue in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Kyle Lindgren was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 28
9:23 p.m.: Clinton J. Harvey, 49, of Lauries, was arrested in Morgan County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
9:51 p.m.: Sandra Stumph, 32, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and a lane violation.
July 29
12:19 a.m.: Garold L. Drake, 55, of Malta Bend, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.
2:15 a.m.: Joshua C. Leavitt, 42, of Springfield, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, a lane violation and impeding the flow of traffic.
