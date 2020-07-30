This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 29
9:28 p.m.: Officers responded to the 400 block of Wilkerson Avenue for a report of an assault. Following an investigation, it was determined the suspect approached another individual at their residence and hit them several times. The individual sustained minor injuries and did not seek treatment. Sergio A. Marcos-Lazaro, 42, of the 24000 block of Highway 765, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
Incidents
July 21
6:15 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Moniteau Avenue regarding a theft that occurred earlier in the week. The suspect had taken four items from an individual’s porch with a combined worth of approximately $200. A neighbor witnessed the incident but was unaware of what was going on at the time.
July 26
11:02 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Deseret Drive regarding a theft that occurred in the early morning hours. The complainant stated someone had gotten into their unlocked vehicle and stolen several items with a combined value of approximately $120. Some items were later recovered outside the suspect’s residence.
1:06 p.m.: An individual came into the Sedalia Police Department to report a theft. They stated their Ring doorbell recorded a suspect stealing a package from their front porch at approximately 4 a.m. The incident appeared to be related to several other thefts in the area.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 29
6:34 p.m.: Heather D. Belt, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.