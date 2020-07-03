This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 2
3:39 p.m.: Henry C. Chapman, 35, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a vehicle crash and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.
