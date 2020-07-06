This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 30
5:12 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Seventh Street for a report of a disturbance. The complainant stated the suspect had been calling them racial slurs and threatening their life. Gary E. Austin, 54, of Sedalia, was arrested for harassment to frighten or disturb another person.
July 2
9:54 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Wagner Drive on a report of an accident. The officer observed a vehicle sitting in the roadway and was advised the driver of the vehicle had hit a guide wire on a light pole. The driver stated he came around the corner too fast and hit the wire. The officer noticed the odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver submitted to a field sobriety test. Norman F. Glazier, 32, of the 1300 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
July 4
3:04 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of East 16th Street for a theft in progress. The subject was identified as the suspect from a theft from the night before at the same location. Edwin P. Goss, 45, of the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for three counts of stealing.
10:28 p.m.: Officers conducted a stop near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and West Magnolia Street. The driver had an active patrol warrant and he was arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine. After being taken to the Pettis County Jail more methamphetamine was located on his person. Jose D. J. Estrella Contreras, 48, of the 20000 block of Eckles Road, was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.
July 5
1:10 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was driving in both lanes at East Broadway Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue. It was determined the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Mariah V. Motley, 23, of the 1600 block of West 13th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
6:33 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Porter Avenue for a license violation. Marijuana was observed in plain view and the vehicle was searched where methamphetamine was located. Kylee E. Kella, 33, of Edwards, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Incidents
July 3
4:08 p.m.: An officer responded to a building in the 2900 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft. Management reported on July 1 someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from one of their vans. The incident was captured on video. At the time of the report the suspect had not been identified.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 4
4:06 a.m.: Kasty Fred, of La Monte, was arrested in the area of U.S. Route 50 and state Route MM for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, no seat belt, failure to maintain a single lane and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 4
2:45 p.m.: Devon S. Thomas, 21, of Belton, was arrested in Henry County for a Clinton Police Department warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:09 p.m.: Jessica R. Dunnington, 37, of Deepwater, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of marijuana, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony driving while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 5
11:57 a.m.: Patrick D. Paull, 46, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and speed.
4:35 p.m.: Michael D. Rice, 41, of Cole Camp, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated, felony resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, driving while suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:15 p.m.: Dusty M. Weaver, 40, of Urich, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.