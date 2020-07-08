This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 7
8 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Massachusetts Avenue for a disturbance. The reporting party said they had been assaulted by a person known to them. The officer noticed a laceration above the individual’s eye and they were taken to the hospital by a family member. Jeremy L. Maupin, 43, of Massachusetts Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, a felony failure to appear warrant and a Buchanan County warrant.
Incidents
July 7
10:44 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of East 10th Street for a recent break in. The complainant’s door had been kicked in and a television had been stolen. The suspect was identified by the complainant and they would like to press charges.
