This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 24
12:26 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of South Kentucky Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The victim said they had been hit by a subject known to them. The officer spoke with the suspect, who fled the area in the middle of the conversation. The suspect was later located and arrested. Paul Q. Hackney II, 18, of the 1300 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
11:57 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1200 block of South Carr Avenue for a report of a domestic assault. After an investigation, Viktor V. Gergovskyy, 28, of the 1200 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Incidents
July 24
11:08 a.m.: An officer met with a subject in the lobby of the Sedalia Police Department who had found a set of vehicle keys on Broadway Boulevard near New York Avenue. The keys are to a Toyota FJ Cruiser, but there is no other information. They were entered into evidence as found property.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 24
3:19 p.m.: William A. Savage, 37, of Sweet Springs, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to register vehicle, and no seat belt.
7:44 p.m.: Joshua D. Self, 23, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, no valid registration, and no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.