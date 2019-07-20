This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 17
9:45 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to a non-injury accident at West 16th Street and South Warren Avenue. An investigation determined one of the drivers showed impairment by alcohol. Kandice M. Durian, 40, of the 1400 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
10:34 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle whose owner was known to have an outstanding warrant. They conducted a traffic stop on South Lamine Avenue near 11th Street where they confirmed the driver's identity and placed them under arrest. A methamphetamine pipe was located inside the driver's pocket. A vehicle search revealed several pills and drug paraphernalia. Brandon J. Miller, 36, of the 3000 block of Oak Brook Boulevard, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant.
11:17 p.m.: Sedalia police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West 14th Street and South Missouri Avenue for the driver having a revoked license. A search of the driver revealed a baggie with methamphetamine residue. Several scales, more methamphetamine, several small plastic baggies, and a small baggie of clonazepam was located inside of the vehicle. Brian E. Tripp, 31, of Warrensburg, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked.
11:57 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a headlight out in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a search revealed a bag of marijuana, a baggie of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and a meth snort pipe. Brandon L. Smith, 22, of Stover, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 18
3:40 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for no front license plate around South Missouri Avenue and West 10th Street. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a search revealed drug paraphernalia and marijuana residue. Maria G. Arechiga, 19, of the 1600 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:42 p.m.: Sedalia police conducted a vehicle stop at West Broadway Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue for defective equipment. During the stop, the odor of illegal drugs was detected coming from the vehicle and the driver admitted to their presence. Joseph R. Stemberger, 25, of Eldon, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
11:56 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue. When the driver stepped out of the vehicle he had a firearm in his right pocket. An investigation revealed they were in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Joshua D. Cochran, 38, of the 700 block of East 17th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
July 19
3:08 a.m.: Officers contacted an individual in the parking lot of a business on the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The individual was found to be in possession of Alprazolam, a schedule four controlled substance. Hannah P. Notestine, 22, of Warsaw, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
July 17
12:23 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a vehicle theft. The victim said at 6 p.m. July 16 a woman they knew and a man drove their silver 2007 Jeep Commander away and had not returned it. It is valued at $11,000. The vehicle had not been located at the time of the police report.
