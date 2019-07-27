This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 25
2:16 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a traffic complaint. The officer made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle and identified them through dispatch, who confirmed the driver had a warrant. Steven B. Smith, 25, of the 1300 block of East 10th Street, was arrested for the warrant and careless and imprudent driving.
