This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 27
5:18 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of West 16th Street for a subject check. An employee said a male subject pulled up to the store and passed out in their vehicle while it was still running. Upon contact with the subject, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. A blunt was found inside the vehicle. Other officers had also been dispatched to the 1800 block of South Sneed Avenue for a domestic disturbance. While there, they became aware of a separate, unrelated disturbance that took place next door. A hit-and-run accident had taken place during the disturbance. The suspect backed into the victim’s vehicle and left the scene. The suspect was identified as the one found at the business. Evan C. Bankovich, 25, of the 2800 block of Whitney Drive, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
July 28
2:00 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault that occurred in the 1200 block of East Fifth Street. The victim had obvious injuries and wished to pursue charges. The suspect had left on foot and was located a short distance away. Kylee R. Blaylock, 17, of the 1000 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
6:33 p.m.: Officers responded to a call of trespassing in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers met with the suspect who had previously been warned about trespassing in the area. The suspect resisted arrest and a taser was deployed as well as a wrap to subdue them. After the suspect was transported to the Pettis County Jail, methamphetamine was found on them. Brandon Kelch, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a concealable substance in a county jail, possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, and first-degree trespassing.
8:01 p.m.: Officers stopped a subject in the vicinity of Mill Street and Pettis Street who was walking on the roadway where a sidewalk was available. The subject consented to a search and a small bag of methamphetamine was found. Bruce A. Gullett, 33, of the 33000 block of South Walnut Road, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 28
12:02 a.m.: James R. Esparaza, 20, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
