This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
July 15
12:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of East Third Street for property damage. The victim said a vehicle in the parking lot west of the business had its rear window shattered by a BB style gun.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 17
9:28 p.m.: Shaun A. Mindham, 35, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirement, failure to signal, and resisting arrest.
