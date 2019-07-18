This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

12:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of East Third Street for property damage. The victim said a vehicle in the parking lot west of the business had its rear window shattered by a BB style gun. 

9:28 p.m.: Shaun A. Mindham, 35, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirement, failure to signal, and resisting arrest. 

