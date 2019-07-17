This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
July 15
1:34 p.m.: An officer responded to the 700 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a burglary. The resident said someone forced entry into their residence between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and stole a firearm. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
July 16
7:33 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street for the report of a burglary. The manager said between 6:36 p.m. the night before and that morning someone had broken open the back door and entered the business. Petty cash amounting in $130 was stolen.
11:46 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for found property. The complainant said they went to check on the residence and found a shotgun next to the residence. The shotgun was placed on the ground in overgrown bushes on the corner of the residence.
9:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of East Ninth Street in reference to a property damage complaint. It was discovered that someone entered the garage behind the residence and started a fire that resulted in a chair being burned and smoke damage to the sheeting and trusses. The victim estimated the damage to be around $200. No arrests had been arrested at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
July 16
2:30 p.m.: Deputies investigated a disturbance with reported weapons in the 100 block of North Walnut in Houstonia. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 16
11:13 p.m.: Walker J. Suther, 20, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
