This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 18
10:23 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near West Third Street and South Quincy Avenue. A search was conducted on the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana coming from inside of it. A large amount of marijuana and THC products were located. Jordan D. Laseson, 20, of the 200 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested for distribution of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.
July 19
8:42 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby in regards to an assault that happened earlier in the day at a business. The victim alleged a known suspect shoved a shopping cart containing a small child into their back. The suspect, Lauren B. Blaylock, 28, of the 2000 block of East Seventh Street, was located and arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
July 20
1:08 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle traveling on East Broadway Boulevard without its headlights on. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Kentucky Avenue. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. Tristan D. Schrimpf, 23, of Jefferson City, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
July 21
5:02 p.m.: An officer conducted a subject check in the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue for a subject the officer knew to have a warrant. The subject was exiting their vehicle and it was confirmed through dispatch that they had a warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs. Amy L. Hilton, 35, of the 1300 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 19
6:00 p.m.: Rita M. Struble, 60, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
9:37 p.m.: Samantha N. Jones, 42, of Belton, was arrested in Morgan County for registration not aboard vessel, insufficient fire extinguishers, and boating while intoxicated - child under 17 in vessel.
July 20
2:34 p.m.: James E. Witcher, 62, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
3:45 p.m.: Thomas L. Sawyer, 48, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
July 21
8:42 p.m.: Joshua L. Cox, 30, of Windsor, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.