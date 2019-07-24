This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 22
10:56 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue for a disturbance. The caller said their vehicle was struck by a truck behind them. The caller updated that the suspect kept ramming their vehicle into the caller’s and was yelling at them and honking their horn. The caller did not want to pursue charges. The suspect showed signs of intoxication. James C. West, 31, of the 1100 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
July 23
2:08 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard to make contact with a victim who reported being assaulted. The victim reported they were assaulted by a subject known to them. Contact was later made with the subject. Jeremiah Jones, 39, of the 900 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
6:05 p.m.: Officers contacted two individuals in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Both subjects consented to a search and were each found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Mark A. Purinton, 54, of the 500 block of West Broadway Boulevard, and Michael G. Jones, 57, of Sedalia, were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
10:38 p.m.: Sedalia police investigated a report of property damage in the vicinity of the 2200 block of West Clinton Road. A subject told officers a subject known to them had damaged their rear window by punching it while they were driving with them. The windshield was shattered. The suspect was located and admitted to damaging the windshield. Korbin M. Benn, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for destruction of non-city property.
11:45 p.m.: A car was stopped on South Limit Avenue at about West 11th Street for having improper registration. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a search revealed marijuana and paraphernalia. Zachary T. Pulliam, 19, of the 1300 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 24
2:00 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Kentucky Avenue for a disturbance with weapons. The victim called and said a subject known to them assaulted them multiple times and threatened to beat them with a hammer. The suspect was seen inside the residence but they refused to speak with officers. Entry was forced into the house and the suspect was apprehended. Harold Williams, 50, of the 1100 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault, felony resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance in a county jail, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Incidents
July 23
4:48 a.m.: An officer responded to the 700 block of West Second Street in reference to property damage. The officer made contact with the victim whose vehicle was damaged sometime in the early morning. The tires were slashed and the inside of the vehicle had a strong odor of lighter fluid. The victim believes there is one suspect.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 23
8:28 a.m.: Lance T. Bishop, 29, of Garden City, was arrested in Henry County for tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting by fleeing, driving while suspended, operating a motorcycle without a valid license, failure to display plates, speeding, failure to drive single lane where there are three present, failure to drive on the right lane same direction where there are two present, and failure to signal.
