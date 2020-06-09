This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 5
9:42 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue for careless and imprudent operation. The passenger was arrested for a warrant. A consent search was conducted and an illegal drug was discovered. A search of the suspect at the Pettis County Jail led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and an additional illegal drug. Brianna N. Johnson, 35, of the 1400 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance at a county jail and a parole violation. The driver, Joseph M. Jones, 61, of Wing Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
June 8
7:19 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed eastbound on East Broadway Boulevard at South New York Avenue and a stop was initiated at about South Emmet Avenue. A check revealed the driver’s license was suspended. Jesika R. Bartlett, 28, of Hickory Circle, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
9:41 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of East 19th Street and South Lamine Avenue for a possible domestic assault. The complainant stated the suspect had head-butted them and had an obvious injury on their face. The suspect denied this. Colt D. Rogers, 25, of the 1900 block of South Lamine Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
June 8
3:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a stolen pistol from an unsecured vehicle. The complainant stated around 2:30 p.m., he noticed his .22 revolver was missing from his vehicle. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 8
12:50 p.m.: Pablo V. Gonzales, 48, of California, was arrested in Saline County for felony second-degree trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:58 p.m.: Eugene H. Robertson, 50, of Kansas, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
