This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 9
10:50 a.m.: A business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported a suspicious subject in their parking lot. An officer performed a wellness check and found the suspect who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and admitted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia containing illegal drugs was recovered in a probable cause search. Russell L. Tindall, 52, of Versailles, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:43 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of East Fifth Street for an assault report. The complainant stated they were assaulted by a person known to them. They were complaining of pain to their left arm and went to the hospital for treatment and it was determined their arm was broken. Kurt W. Ross, 34, of the 600 block of West 20th Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
June 8
3:33 p.m.: A business in the 3500 block of South Limit Avenue reported stolen cattle at the facility. A patron recognized the cattle to be theirs and it was found the individual who brought in the cattle was acquainted with the actual cattle owner. Through investigation, it was determined the cattle owner resided in Saline County and the incident was forwarded to their sheriff’s department.
June 9
12:17 p.m.: An officer responded to the SPD lobby for a theft report. The subject stated a concrete saw was stolen from their work truck overnight while parked at a business on West Broadway Boulevard between June 8 and June 9. The saw was valued at $1,000 and had not been located at the time of the report.
June 10
12:34 a.m.: Officers responded to the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue for a report of a vehicle accident. A westbound vehicle traveled off the roadway in the intersection and then struck a stop sign, four yard signs and caused damage to a structure on West 16th Street. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
June 9
7:05 p.m.: Deputies stopped a motorcycle for speeding. The driver, Elizabeth L. Evans, of Raymore, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
