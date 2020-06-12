This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 10
10:28 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle speeding on Boonville Road and conducted a traffic stop at Boonville Road and Marshall Avenue. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver and through an investigation, it was determined he was intoxicated. Talmadge E. Thomas, 35, of Otterville, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
June 11
6:04 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. It was discovered the subject had shown up at the complainant’s residence and violated an ex parte. A physical altercation followed and the subject ran from police once they arrived. Jeremiah N. Jones, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for violating the ex parte, misdemeanor resisting arrest and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
June 11
8:56 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 1800 block of West Fifth Street in reference to a burglary. The officer found a front window had been broken and entry made through the front door. The suspects stole an unknown amount of cash from a drawer. The suspect(s) had not been identified at the time of the report.
9:14 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East 24th Street in reference to a theft report. The complainant stated a John Deere 110 was stolen out of the backyard of a rental property.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
June 10
9:30 p.m.: Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to Chmelir Road in Ionia for a report of an individual who was at the residence and had been stabbed at another location. The complainant stated they had been assaulted and stabbed by the suspect. A search warrant was obtained for the residence where the incident took place in the 20000 block of Chmelir Road in Ionia. The suspect was not at the location and an investigation was conducted. Thomas Pitts was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon with no bond. At the time of the report, Pitts had not been arrested and remained at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.