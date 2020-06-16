This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 12
9:12 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Buckner Court regarding a domestic call. The officer made contact with both subjects and found one had an injury. Torree J.L. Ward, 22, of the 400 block of Buckner Court, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
5:21 p.m.: An officer responded to shots fired in the area of Fifth Street and Montgomery Avenue. One of the vehicles involved was stopped near West Sixth Street and South Vermont Avenue where four people were detained. Through an investigation, a firearm was recovered and one of the subjects admitted to discharging the firearm at another vehicle. Levi R. Craig, 27, of the 300 block of East 11th Street, was arrested for two warrants and unlawful use of a weapon.
June 14
12:49 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle westbound on West Third Street, west of South Kentucky Avenue, and saw the vehicle go completely on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle stopped on South Stewart Avenue, pulled to the right side of the road and started to attempt a U-turn while not signaling. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver was found in possession of a large amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute and was intoxicated by drugs. Jose J. Torres, 19, of West Main Street, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:56 p.m.: An officer responded to the 600 block of North Missouri Avenue for a report of an assault. The complainant was unconscious upon the officer’s arrival and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by a private vehicle and was later flown to University Hospital in Columbia. The suspect was later located and arrested. Juanito Rubio, 19, of West Main Street, was arrested for felony second-degree assault.
Incidents
June 12
9:32 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the post office at 405 E. Fifth St. in reference to a small child walking in the roadway with no supervision. The officer took custody of the child and after knocking on a door of a residence, contact was made with a relative. The child lived close to the call address and was reunited with a relative.
3:54 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to SPD for a theft report. The complainant stated four tires and four wheels valued at $3,200 had been stolen from a business in the 3500 block of South Limit Avenue on Feb. 8. Possible suspects have been named but had not been located for questioning at the time of the report.
3:57 p.m.: An officer responded to SPD for a theft report. The complainant reported their laptop valued at $600 was stolen from the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
9:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Bothwell Regional Health Center for a report of a subject being shot. The officer was told the individual had been shot in the right leg. The individual was uncooperative at the time of the report and it was unknown where the shooting had taken place.
June 13
9:15 a.m.: An officer responded to the 1600 block of West Fifth Street for a found property report. The caller stated they had located a .22 caliber handgun in their front yard. The gun was collected and placed in evidence for safekeeping.
10:07 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard to assist the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a shots fired call. Scene assistance was provided until investigative staff arrived.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 13
9:45 p.m.: Leon E. Nelson, 38, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony Clay County warrant and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
11:01 p.m.: Cindy L. Payton, 43, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for speeding, driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
June 14
9:40 a.m.: Dominic J. Haynes, 27, Avery W. Jordan, 25, and Traven D. Williams, all of Florida, were each arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance.
