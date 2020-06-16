This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 15
7:16 a.m.: An officer spoke with an individual in the SPD lobby in reference to an assault that had happened earlier in the morning. The subject was found in the 1000 block of East 13th Street. Yevgeniy Surguy, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
June 16
12:43 a.m.: Officers conducted a subject check in a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue after observing a known wanted individual walking. The subject fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away. Methamphetamine and syringes were located on the subject. Christopher D. Ayers, 31, of West Main Street, was arrested for a warrant, possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
June 15
7:30 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 2100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a burglary. The building was damaged with $500 worth of damage and $150 was taken from the register.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
June 15
4:07 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 5600 block of U.S. Route 65 in reference to shots fired. Deputies were given the description of the male who fired the weapon. Deputies located a male walking north on U.S. Route 65 who then attempted to flee from deputies. David T. Boggs, of Sedalia, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. During the arrest, deputies located a large amount of marijuana, digital scales and a High Point 45 caliber gun.
5 p.m.: Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 400 block of North Main Street in Green Ridge. A few hours later deputies located the vehicle on Wisdom Road in Green Ridge and initiated a stop. Two males then fled the area and a passenger. James D. Kohrs, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
