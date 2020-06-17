This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
June 11
10:37 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to East Broadway Boulevard and South Grand Avenue to assist with a traffic stop and the officer noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. Through an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Nathaniel Hunter, 25, of Marshall, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
June 12
1:34 a.m.: Officers responded to the 800 block of West Fifth Street for a report of suspicious activity of a male getting into parked vehicles along the street. The subject was located inside a vehicle where he falsely identified himself and fled from the scene before officers had a chance to talk to him. Gunner A. Saulbeamer, 20, of the 3600 block of Willow Brook Road, was arrested for second-degree trespassing, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, felony escaping custody under arrest, felony resisting arrest, possession of an imitation controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, stealing from a motor vehicle, identity theft, and two warrants.
June 17
1:53 a.m.: Officers conducted a vehicle check in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a vehicle that was reported stolen the previous day out of Sedalia. The subject sitting in the driver’s seat, Christopher E. Demus, 30, of the 1200 block of Liberty Park Boulevard, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Incidents
June 15
7:28 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Tiger Pride Boulevard in reference to property damage and a theft report. The complainant stated over the weekend from June 12 to June 15 someone caused $850 worth of damage and stole $14,000 worth of items from the site.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
June 16
5:08 p.m.: Karie A. Baldwin, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
